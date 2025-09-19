Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar groove to Dafliwale Dafli Baja; Farhan Akhtar dances with Shabana Azmi at her birthday bash

Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday (18 September). The actor hosted a grand yet intimate birthday bash, surrounded by family and friends at her home. Several videos and photos from the celebration have since surfaced online. In one of the clips, Shabana was seen grooving to Señorita with Farhan Akhtar, while Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit set the floor on fire with Dafliwale Dafli Baja. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar dance their hearts out at Shabana Azmi's birthday bash.

Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit set the floor on fire with their dance

On Friday, filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari shared adorable pictures and videos from the celebration on Instagram. One video showed Karan Johar, dressed in black, taking centre stage alongside Madhuri as they matched steps to Dafliwale Dafli Baja, with other guests clapping and cheering them on.

Another video captured a heartwarming moment between Shabana and Farhan as they danced together to Señorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Their duet drew the loudest cheers of the evening. Later, Madhuri and Urmila Matondkar also joined them on the dance floor. Sharing the post, Faraz wrote: “Shabana ji’s 75th birthday was just LEGENDARY and incredibly special! 🩵✨🌼 @azmishabana18 ji, thank you for having me as a part of this wonderful celebration. Ever grateful for your love. Always.”

Fans were delighted to see the videos. One of the comments read, "What an OG party!" Another commented, "The OGs are Ogeing." Another fan wrote, "Epic. Nobody like KJo and Madhuri." Another wrote, "this is so cute." The birthday bash saw the presence of several Bollywood stars, including Rekha, Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Sonu Nigam, and Maheep Kapoor.

Shabana Azmi’s upcoming films

Shabana will next be seen in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal. She also features in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki, which also stars Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman. Backed by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Productions, the film is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2025.