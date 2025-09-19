Inside Shabana Azmi’s 75th birthday party: Twirling with Javed Akhtar, grooving with Rekha and Madhuri Dixit

Actor Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday in the most joyous way – filled with laughter, music, and a lot of dancing. The evening turned special when she shared a romantic dance with her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, to Pretty Little Baby. The celebrations grew even livelier as she grooved with Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Urmila Matondkar. For the birthday party, Shabana Azmi was seen in a maroon ensemble with vibrant red borders.

Shabana joins Rekha, Madhuri, Vidya on the dance floor

Shabana celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday with an intimate yet star-studded party alongside close friends and family. The evening saw a glittering guest list that included Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Sonu Nigam, Maheep Kapoor, and Urmila Matondkar.

Several pictures and videos from the night have surfaced on social media, and the ones gaining attention show the birthday girl dancing her heart out.

In one of the videos, Shabana is seen sharing a delightful dance with Javed to Connie Francis’ timeless classic Pretty Little Baby, leaving everyone mesmerised.

Shabana was seen in a maroon ensemble with vibrant red borders, accentuated by a statement brooch that added a regal flair. She completed the look with minimal accessories and a tied-up hairstyle. Her husband, Javed, complemented her perfectly in a classic red kurta paired with a sleek black Nehru jacket.

Shabana and Javed stole the show with their joyful dance, twirling and laughing together. The crowd clapped along and captured the moment on their phones.

Farah Khan shared the moment on Instagram with caption, “Now thats how u turn 75!! Happy birthday @azmishabana18, may you and @javedjaduofficial always be this young."

Another video captures Rekha stepping onto the dance floor with Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Urmila Matondkar as they performed to Kaisi Paheli Zindgani from Parineeta. The group then invited Shabana to join them, and their lively performance had the entire crowd cheering and applauding in delight.

The video was shared by actor Sanjay Kapoor. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Happy birthday @azmishabana18, what a fabulous evening, the OG Queens of Bollywood #rekha @madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya (sic)."

For the celebration, Rekha opted for a black-and-white ensemble, complete with a dramatic coat, turban-style headgear, oversized sunglasses, and gold jewellery. Vidya Balan opted for a textured grey gown, while Madhuri added a pop of colour in a red outfit paired with a printed blue scarf. Urmila wore a glamorous gold-and-black outfit. The party was also attended by Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, and Neena Gupta.

About Shabana’s work

Shabana was last seen in the crime drama Dabba Cartel. Apart from Shabana, the drama also featured Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and others. The series was created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

Dabba Cartel follows the story of five middle-class women in Thane who run a tiffin service. Things take a turn when they unknowingly get caught up in a drug operation. Dabba Cartel released on February 28.

She will be next seen in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It will also star Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal.