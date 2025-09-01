Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif no longer a part of Jee Le Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar shares an update

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar delighted fans when he announced the film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as leads in 2021. However, since then, there have been several delays. Now, in an interview with the YouTube channel Our Stupid Reactions, the actor revealed that the film has not been shelved and will happen. Farhan Akhtar reveals Jee Lee Zara is not shelved.

Farhan Aktar talks about Jee Le Zaraa

Earlier, there were rumours about Jee Le Zaraa being shelved due to scheduling issues. However, Farhan shared an update on the film and said, "I would hate to say that it's shelved. What I will say is that it has been put on the back burner. It is a film that will happen. Again, I don't know when it will be. But it's too delicious a script and there's so much work that has already been done on it."

Farhan further hinted that the original cast may no longer be locked and said, "I have finished all location scouts, recorded music for the film. So it's just a matter of time that we come back and do it again. I can't comment on the cast anymore, like what that will be and when that will land. But will the film happen? Ya, it will."

In 2024, while speaking to Lallantop, Alia Bhatt also talked about Jee Le Zaraa and said, "Logistically, kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together but I think agar sabke zehan mein hai aur intent mein hain toh woh film ban jayegi (It is difficult to get the dates of the key players together, but everyone has it in their mind that the film has to be made)."

About Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan announced the film on the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. The buddy road film was supposed to mark Farhan's directorial comeback. However, in 2023, he announced another directorial, Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie

Farhan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 120 Bahadur. Inspired by the true story of the Battle of Rezang La (1962), where 120 Indian soldiers bravely held their ground against thousands of enemy troops, the film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars Raashii Khanna, Vivian Bhatena and Eija Khan in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 21.