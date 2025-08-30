Priyanka Chopra feasts on local delicacies, clicks pics, enjoys nature, but doesn't forget workout during Africa trip

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been thoroughly enjoying her trip to Africa. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a carousel of photos giving a glimpse of how she is spending her time across different places. While reports have claimed that the actor is there to film some parts of her film with SS Rajamouli, it seems the actor has found time to unwind as well. Priyanka Chopra shared photos on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra shares her pics from Africa vacation

The first photo showed Priyanka smiling as she posed for a selfie inside a train. She posted a few more selfies as she worked out, sat with a notebook penning he thoughts, sipped a beverage outdoors while enjoying nature and clicked photos with her camera.

Priyanka visited Masai Mara

Priyanka also shared a photo from her visit to Ishara Mara in Kenya. She posted photos of a rainbow she spotted during her outing, a bonfire, and sunsets and evening skies.

Priyanka captioned the post, "Lately (heart eyes, sparkles, rainbow, white cloud with blue raindrops and sun emojis). Mzuri sana (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Namrata Shirodkar posted heart eyes emojis. The official page of Ishara Mara wrote, "Thank you for creating so many memories with us. We can't wait to see you again soon."

Priyanka has been sharing photos from her trip

The actor has been sharing several photos on Instagram from her visit to Africa. Recently, taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a picture as she sat in the dark wearing an LED face mask. She captioned the photo, "Evening in Africa (face with heart emojis)."

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Back home in India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video.