Amitabh Bachchan impresses Javed Akhtar as he recreates Zanjeer moment during Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Watch

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to celebrate his 83rd birthday on October 11. He will be marking the occasion on Kaun Banega Crorepati with two special guests, Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar. The recent promo shows Big B greeting them warmly and cutting a cake with them. But what caught everyone’s attention was him recreating a dialogue from his blockbuster film Zanjeer. Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday with Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

On Sunday, Sony TV took to its official Instagram page and shared a new promo of the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The promo showed Big B greeting Javed warmly and cutting his birthday cake with him and Farhan. As Farhan and Javed sat on the hot seats, Amitabh was seen recreating his iconic dialogue from Zanjeer, “jab tak bethne ko naa kaha jaaye khade raho, yeh police thana hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi (Until you’re told to sit, keep standing. This is a police station, not your father’s house).” The way he delivered the line left Javed clearly impressed, and Farhan was also seen applauding him.

Released in 1973, Zanjeer was directed by Prakash Mehra and written by the iconic duo Salim–Javed. The action crime drama also featured Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit Khan, and Bindu. Big B essayed the role of Inspector Vijay, a tough and honest police officer. The film was not just a box-office hit but also laid the foundation for a new wave of action-driven storytelling in Bollywood, replacing the era of romantic heroes.

Javed and Big B’s association began in the 1970s when Javed, along with his writing partner Salim Khan, penned several films that shaped Amitabh’s persona as the ‘angry young man’. Films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, and Don not only redefined Indian cinema but also established Big B as a superstar. Today, both Javed and Amitabh’s sons, Abhishek Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, are successful actors in Bollywood as well.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of India’s most loved quiz shows. Its seventeenth season introduced new elements such as the ‘Super Sandook’ lifeline. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.