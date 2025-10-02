KBC 17: Contestant fails to answer question on Ramayan, asks Amitabh Bachchan for hint. Can you get it right?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, a contestant found themselves stumped when faced with a question related to Hindu epic Ramayana. The tricky moment not only left the participant struggling for an answer but also requested host Amitabh Bachchan to step in with a hint. Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting the 17th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Ramayan question stumps contestant

In an episode, aired on October 1, contestant Shraddha failed to answer a question on Ramayan which was for ₹7.5 lakh money. The question asked was:

According to the Valmiki Ramayana, who did Lord Rama send as a messenger to Sugreev to remind him of his promise to search for Goddess Sita?

The options were: A. Lord Hanuman, B. Lakshman, C. Angad, and D. Bharat.

Shraddha, who had been playing the game with full confidence until then, suddenly found herself unsure of the answer. To clear her confusion, she decided to use a lifeline, where she received a hint – that the person in question had accompanied Lord Rama into exile. Following this, she replied by saying, Lakshman, as her answer and won ₹7.5 lakh.

Later on, she was seen making it to the ₹25 lakh question but chose to quit at the 13th, taking home ₹12.50 lakh.

As per the Hindu epic Ramayana, Sugreev forgot about his promise which he made to Lord Rama after he became the king. He was acting carefree in his duties and was not willing to step out of his palace. That's when Lakshman decides to go to Kishkindha himself and remind him about the promise. Following this, Sugreev honoured his promise and organised the search for Goddess Sita.

About KBC 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati kickstarted its seventeenth season on August 11. Amitabh Bachchan returned to host the special silver jubilee season. The game show is aired on Sony TV. If you miss watching it on the small screen, you can also catch the iconic quiz show online on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium.

The Indian television game show is based on the British format of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It first premiered in 2000 and enjoyed immense success. Amitabh has hosted the show for its entire run, barring the one season that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has already found its first crorepati of the season. Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand became the first crorepati of this season.