Javed Akhtar turns 77: Farhan Akhtar calls his father 'thoughtful, curious', Zoya Akhtar says he's a 'forever cowboy'

On Monday, screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar turned 77. Javed's children, actor and singer Farhan Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wished their father on social media.

Sharing an old picture of Javed Farhan wrote a note for him: “This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa @jaduakhtar.”

Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Arjun Rampal commented, “Happy birthday Javed Saab. All the health and happiness.” Saif Ali Khan's sister, fashion designer Saba Pataudi commented, “Happy Birthday Javed sir”

Many fans also wished Javed in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Javed sir who infuses life, adds depth, defines characters, flows with nature like a living poetry.” While another one pointed out that Javed looks similar to Farhan in the picture and wrote, “I really thought that was you.”

Farhan's sister, Zoya also shared a post for her father. Sharing an old painting of Javed she wrote, “Forever Cowboy #happybirthdaypa #loveyou #javedakhtar.”

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented on Zoya's post and wrote, “Happy birthday to [heart emoji].” Actor Dia Mirza commented, “The best.” Actor Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happy Birthday.” Actor Arjun Mathur called Javed his “Favourite Gunslinger” and wished him. Singer Ankur Tewari dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Farhan and Zoya are Javed and his first wife Honey Irani's children. Honey and Javed filed for divorce in 1978 and in 1984 Javed tied the knot with actor Shabana Azmi.

