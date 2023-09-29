Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan knocks Gadar 2 off top spot in just one day, becomes highest Hindi grosser in India

A day after Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 crossed Pathaan's box office collection in India, earning ₹524.75 crore to become the highest grossing Bollywood film, its record has been broken by another Shah Rukh Khan film. Jawan, which was released almost a month after Gadar 2, is now the highest grossing Hindi film in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the latest Jawan box office collection. Also read: Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection

Jawan's box office collection in India

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan, which has become the highest grossing Hindi film in India.

He tweeted, "Jawan crosses lifetime biz (business) of Gadar 2 and Pathaan's Hindi version in India… Now highest grossing film in Hindi in India. SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) features in top 3 highest grossing Hindi films: Pathaan [No. 3] and Jawan [No. 1]

[Week 3] Friday ₹7.10 crore, Saturday ₹11.5 crore, Sunday ₹13.9 crore, Monday ₹4.9 crore, Tuesday ₹4.4 crore, Wednesday ₹4.45 crore, Thursday ₹5.81 crore. Total: ₹525.5 crore nett."

In another tweet, he shared Jawan's domestic box office collection in all languages. He wrote, “Jawan is an all time blockbuster. Jawan biz at a glance… Tamil and Telugu versions… Week 1: ₹43.35 crore [8 days]. Week 2: ₹11.60 crore. Week 3: ₹3.87 crore. Total: ₹58.82 crore Indian biz...”

About Jawan

Co-written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, which was released on September 7, stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son, who team up to fight corruption.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are seen alongside him in lead roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in Jawan, which also features Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The film's soundtrack and background score were composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor in the history of Hindi cinema to deliver two all time top grossers in the same year. Shah Rukh is now gearing up for Dunki, which will be his third release of the year. The film will be out during Christmas and will clash with Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire.

