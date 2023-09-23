Jawan box office collection day 16: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to do well, mints 7 crore in India

Jawan box office collection day 16: Helmed by Atlee, the film has been doing well in India as well as globally. According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan has earned over ₹532 crore in India so far. Jawan released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan replies as fan asks him ‘Mannat mein chipkaliyan aati hain?’)

Jawan India box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan.

As per the report, Jawan earned ₹7 crore nett in India on its 16th day for all languages, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film is ₹389.88 cr (Hindi: ₹347.98 crore; Tamil: ₹23.86 crore; Telugu: ₹18.04 crore) and the week two collection is ₹136.1 crore (Hindi: ₹125.46 crore; Tamil: ₹4.17 crore; Telugu: ₹6.47 crore). Since its release, Jawan has earned ₹532.93 crore. The film has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

Jawan global box office collection

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. On Friday, Shah Rukh's wife-interior designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram Stories and shared the worldwide box office collection of Jawan.

She wrote, "Shattering box office records – ₹937.61 crore worldwide (gross)." Gauri has backed the film under Red Chillies Entertainment. The production banner also shared the numbers on Instagram and captioned it, “It's a blast at the box office! And you don't want to miss it...”

Shah Rukh Khan on Deepika Padukone

Jawan also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances. On Friday, Shah Rukh shared his experience of working with Deepika . During his #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan asked him, “How was it being on set with Deepika for the 7th time?” The actor responded, “It’s always a pleasure and happiness working with her.”

Shah Rukh on Jawan

Recently, Shah Rukh spoke about Jawan during a press conference, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints."

He also added, "There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.” Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya also star in Jawan.

