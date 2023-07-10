Fans love women power in Jawan Prevue, think Deepika Padukone plays Shah Rukh Khan's mother

The Jawan Prevue has gotten a thumbs up from the fans on Monday as it served much more than they had anticipated from the Shah Rukh Khan film. Directed by Atlee, Jawan has a huge ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, with Deepika Padukone being the biggest surprise. Many hailed the Jawan Prevue for its VFX, dialogues as well as for the powerful presence of multiple women in the middle of several action scenes. Also read: Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his bald look, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara do some serious action

Fans hail women power in Jawan

Jawan Prevue stills featuring Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani and others.

A Reddit user shared the Jawan Prevue on the platform and many hailed it for the women power. A Reddit user wrote, “Man, I love seeing women do action.” Another reacted, “So many womennnnn!!! With SRK!! DREAMMMMMMM, Chak De but make it dark.” One more Reddit user said, “When SRK asks ‘ready girls’. The obvious answer is ‘Yes chief!’ I am ready chief, see you on Sept 7!”

Fans love Deepika Padukone's appearance

Many also loved Deepika Padukone in the Jawan Prevue. A fan reacted, “Deepika in that saree fight scene is so hot." Another said, “Deepika in that red saree????? Stunning.” One more said, “Literally was sleeping over it but boy was I taken by surprise. King Khan is unmatchable and Atlee as a director knows how to portray superstars on screen like no one else, but MAHN the ladies in the film! Deepika in the sari was chef's kiss!"

A fan also said, "MASS MASS MASS! SRK supreme supreme. SRK in that bald look is firey. Yeh aag laga dega. Nayanthara and Vijay look great.. Deepika’s glimpse as the special appearance look mass. Red saree + action scene.. hot. Killer glimpse. Trailer is more punchy than Pathaan." A comment also read: "Amazing trailer. Nice to spot Sanya in the trailer along with Marathi actress Girija Oak."

Is Deepika Padukone in role of Shah Rukh Khan's mom in Jawan?

Many shared their observations after watching Jawan Prevue with most of them claiming Deepika Padukone plays the mom of Shah Rukh Khan, who plays both the father and the son in the film. One such comment read: “It looks like a revenge on the system type of movie where bald SRK hijacks trains with a group of girls. He is taking revenge for the unjust death of his wife (Deepika) caused by a failure of the government. He plays two roles of the son and the father. One in the mask looks like the father and the cop looks like the son. Nayanthara is also playing a cop probably paired opposite son SRK.”

Another read: “Old SRK and Deepika belong to some tribal land may have same guru from where they got fighting skills and somehow they got married. Some days after marriage govt tries to capture the land they revolt against it. SRK is presumed to be dead and preg Deepika is captured and sent to jail. Young SRK is born in jail somehow gets green light to leave jail.”

Jawan is directed by Atlee and has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by GK Vishnu. Gauri Khan has produced the film under Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release in theatres on September 7.

