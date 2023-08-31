Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan hijacks trains, fights for the country, wants 'Alia Bhatt'

Jawan trailer is out. Trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly-awaited film dropped days before its release. The video shared by the cast and crew gives the best look yet at the action film, which marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. The film, which has been directed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, is Shah Rukh's second release of the year after the blockbuster hit Pathaan, which was released in January. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says ‘no more wife problem please’ during Ask SRK session; fans want to know about Jawan trailer

Watch Jawan trailer

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan plays a former soldier in the movie and operates a team of six women as they pull off different heists around the country. They hijack a metro and Nayanthara's police officer is put in charge of the case. She asks him what he wants when he names ‘Alia Bhatt’.

However, it looks like Shah Rukh was also married to Nayanthara in the past as they share some romantic moments in a couple of scenes. Deepika Padukone makes a fierce special appearance and beats Shah Rukh in a wrestling match. Vijay Sethupathi is seen in different avatars but appears to play the ‘fourth largest arms dealer in the world.’ Watch the trailer here:

About Jawan

Alongside Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance.

Jawan releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on September 7, 2023. Advance bookings for the film in various parts of the world promise a huge opening for the Shah Rukh Khan film.

Shah Rukh's Jawan looks

Recently, Shah Rukh had shared a motion poster of himself, in which he was seen in his different Jawan looks. In one look, he was bespectacled, in another he was bald. The actor was partially masked in one of the looks, and he looked intensely into the camera in another.

Ever since the film's prevue, and its songs such as Zinda Banda and Chaleya were released, fans have been trending Jawan on social media. Recently, during an #AskSRK session on Twitter ox X, Shah Rukh was asked about Jawan's trailer.

A fan had asked him when Jawan's trailer would be released, writing, "Wanted to know when the trailer of Jawan will launch sir? We fans have been waiting patiently for this. Shah Rukh had replied, “Have it ready now… can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer….???”

