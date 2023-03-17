Jaya Bachchan laughs, interacts with Shashi Tharoor at Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception

Actor Jaya Bachchan recently attended the wedding reception of actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. In a video that surfaced online, Jaya was seen walking down the stairs along with TMC leader Derek O’Brien. She also interacted with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Also Read | Rahul Gandhi attends Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception, spotted chatting with her mom) Jaya Bachchan attended Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception.

Jaya waved at Shashi Tharoor and they also shook hands. They also shared a brief conversation. For the occasion, Jaya wore a white suit and paired it with yellow salwar and a matching dupatta. The actor also wore heels and a mask.

In another segment of the video, Jaya was accompanied by Swara Bhasker's mother Ira Bhaskar. She was seen sharing a laugh with Ira and Derek as they walked together. Jaya said, "Theek hai (Okay). Thank you, thank you," as she left.

Swara and Fahad's wedding reception was held in Delhi and it was also attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In a clip shared online, Rahul posed for the paparazzi as he stood beside Swara, Fahad, and their family members. He was also seen having a conversation with Ira. For the occasion, Swara wore a pink and golden lehenga and Fahad opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and white pyjama.

On Friday, taking to Instagram, Swara shared several photos, also featuring Fahad, from her reception. In the pictures, the duo gave different expressions as they smiled for the lens. Swara got a peck from Fahad as she smiled in one of the photos. Sharing the pictures, Swara wrote, "Presenting Mr and Mrs. #SwaadAnusaar."

On February 17, Swara shared news of her engagement on Twitter, adding photos of herself and Fahad signing the papers to register their marriage. She had written, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad."

Swara was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022). The film also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania. Swara will be next seen in the feature film Mrs Falani.

Jaya will be seen in the upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will hit the theatres in July this year.

