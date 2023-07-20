Jaya Bachchan reacts to viral Manipur video, questions government: ‘Couldn’t see the entire clip, I was ashamed’

Actor and Rajya Sabha member, Jaya Bachchan reacted to the Manipur incident during a brief interaction with media. She called it shameful after a months-old video showing two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Manipur surfaced online. Jaya said she could not watch the whole video as she was ‘ashamed’. Also read: Kiara Advani, Soni Razdan demand action against culprits, Sonu Sood on Manipur video

Jaya Bachchan on Manipur video

Jaya Bachchan on Manipur incident. (Pic: ANI)(ani)

Jaya told news agency ANI in Hindi, “I felt so bad, I couldn’t see the entire video. I was ashamed. This happened in May, but went viral now. But, no one has said a single word in sympathy. This is about women's safety. But you say things like we have selected 50 percent women for a panel.” She went on to add, “Hanthi ke daat hai (This is like Elephant's teeth).”

She also said, “It's very frustrating. Every day something or the other is happening with women. In UP we don't get to know what happens there, Yogi Adityanath Ji never says. What is happening in the entire country with women? Such humiliation. It's very saddening."

Anupam Kher on Manipur video

Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher tweeted regarding the same video. He joined many celebrities, such as Akshay Kumar, Soni Razdan, Sonu Sood and others, who expressed their shock and disappointment on the incident.

Anupam said, “The incident of demonic behaviour with two women in Manipur is shameful. I am very angry. I request the state government/central government that those who are responsible for this heinous act should be punished severely. Such a punishment that would make anyone shudder to even think about it in the future.”

Reactions to Manipur incident

The video of the incident has sparked massive public outrage on social media. CM Biren Singh said the main culprit in the incident was arrested around 1.30am last night. "This is a crime against humanity…cannot be commit by any human being… we immediately took cognisance of the matter and made efforts to catch the culprits at earliest," he said.

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he had tweeted previously.

