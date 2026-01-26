Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face, Rekha wasn’t a politician, says Rajeev Shukla

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla has opened up about how actors Jaya Bachchan and Rekha navigate their roles in the political sphere. He said that Jaya does not tolerate indiscipline and never hesitates to scold anyone when required. In contrast, Rajeev remarked that he would not describe Rekha as a politician. Jaya Bachchan was first elected to the Rajya Sabha by the Samajwadi Party in 2004. Rekha took oath in Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament in 2012.

‘Jaya Bachchan can scold anyone’ Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently appeared on the ANI podcast, where he shared candid insights into inner workings of the political world. He revealed that actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan bluntly scolds ministers to their face, and also spoke about Rekha’s absence from the Rajya Sabha.

Rajeev describes Jaya as a strict and highly disciplined individual, saying, “If she feels that someone is being even a bit undisciplined, she won’t tolerate it. And she will say what she wants to their face. In the Parliament, she would get up and scold the ministers or even the chairman. If she feels something is wrong, she would fearlessly speak against it.”

Highlighting her commitment, Rajeev said that Jaya attends Parliament sessions regularly and is among the few film stars known for her impeccable attendance record.

He added, “Rekha ji used to come only once per session. Jaya Prada, on the other hand, has become a complete politician. Only that she hasn’t received ample opportunities yet. But she’s doing the hard work. Rekha, meanwhile, wasn’t a politician. She used to come one time every session, and once the term was over, that was it. While Rekha and Sachin Tendulkar did not even take a house after becoming an MP, Lata Mangeshkar did not accept any facility (earmarked for a Parliament member). Neither did she take MPLADS funds, nor did she accept any tickets or house.”