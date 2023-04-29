Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aashiqui 2 clocks 10 years: Jeet Gannguli feels the film brought a new wave of music in Bollywood

Aashiqui 2 clocks 10 years: Jeet Gannguli feels the film brought a new wave of music in Bollywood

BySoumya Vajpayee
Apr 29, 2023 05:18 PM IST

Composer Jeet Gannguli worked on six songs in Aashiqui 2 and he says the film changed the way music was perceived in Bollywood

Composer Jeet Gannguli worked on six songs in Aashiqui 2 and he says the film changed the way music was perceived in Bollywood. “Aashiqui 2’s music was a revolution of sorts. I had six songs in the film, including Piya Aaye Na, Chahun Main Ya Na, Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi, Hum Marr Jayenge and Bhula Dena Mujhe. While working on these songs, I wanted to make sure that besides the arrangement, the lyrics and melody were top notch. I believe that’s why it received so much love and continues to be enjoyed even now,” says Gannguli.

Jeet Gannguli
Jeet Gannguli

A still from Aashiqui 2
A still from Aashiqui 2

The composer adds that the success of the film’s music contributed to how Aashiqui 2 fared at the box office. “When the soundtrack of a film becomes successful even before a film’s release, it does wonders to the project. Music acts like a magnet that forces people to hit the theatres. Aashiqui 2 was not just a musical hit, but also a blockbuster because of how the film was. The film’s music took singers Arijit Singh, Ankit Tiwari and Palak Muchhal to new heights. The film’s music was like magic. It brought about a new wave for music in Bollywood. I am glad I could work on Aashiqui 2,” he ends.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
music success box office arijit singh revolution magic ankit tiwari + 5 more
music success box office arijit singh revolution magic ankit tiwari + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out