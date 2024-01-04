Jeh cries as dad Saif Ali Khan scolds him for trying to sit in car's front seat with brother Taimur Ali Khan. Watch

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, aka Jeh, celebrated their New Year in Switzerland. On Thursday, the family returned to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan dress up to welcome new year in Switzerland; Jeh and Taimur join for family pic) Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jehangir are back in Mumbai.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Jeh seen at airport

As they made their way to the car, Kareena walked in front, holding Jeh's hand, while Taimur walked with Saif Ali Khan, behind them. A curious Jeh stared at the paparazzi and waved as he walked. For the travel, Kareena wore a grey T-shirt under a shirt, denims and boots. Saif opted for a black T-shirt, pants, a cap and shoes. While Taimur Ali Khan wore a navy blue sweatshirt and pants, Jeh was seen in a grey T-shirt and dark bottoms.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Jeh cries after Saif scolds him

In the car, Saif took the driver's seat, and Taimur sat next to him. Jehangir Ali Khan followed his elder brother and got in the front of the car. However, Saif scolded him and asked him to sit at the back. Jeh burst out crying as he walked to the back seat along with his nanny and Kareena.

Jeh, Taimur wave to paparazzi

After reaching home, as the kids walked with their mother, they waved at the paparazzi. Jeh was seen slapping his head with his hand and then waving at the photographers. Taimur also smiled and waved at those stationed outside their home.

Kareena's New Year post

Kareena recently shared a New Year post on Instagram on Monday. She shared a picture of herself and Saif from "best night ever". In the picture, Kareena wore a colourful PJ set and flaunted her shades while Saif was all decked up in a white-suited look. The couple sat together as they posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, "In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever ...2024Spread joy and peace...Happy New Year lovely people..."

About Kareena, Saif

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012. In 2016, they became parents to their son Taimur, and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena's films

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place