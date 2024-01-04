close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jeh cries as dad Saif Ali Khan scolds him for trying to sit in car's front seat with brother Taimur Ali Khan. Watch

Jeh cries as dad Saif Ali Khan scolds him for trying to sit in car's front seat with brother Taimur Ali Khan. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 04, 2024 02:25 PM IST

For the travel, Kareena Kapoor wore a grey T-shirt under a shirt, denims and boots. Saif Ali Khan opted for a black T-shirt, pants, a cap and shoes.

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, aka Jeh, celebrated their New Year in Switzerland. On Thursday, the family returned to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan dress up to welcome new year in Switzerland; Jeh and Taimur join for family pic)

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jehangir are back in Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jehangir are back in Mumbai.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Jeh seen at airport

As they made their way to the car, Kareena walked in front, holding Jeh's hand, while Taimur walked with Saif Ali Khan, behind them. A curious Jeh stared at the paparazzi and waved as he walked. For the travel, Kareena wore a grey T-shirt under a shirt, denims and boots. Saif opted for a black T-shirt, pants, a cap and shoes. While Taimur Ali Khan wore a navy blue sweatshirt and pants, Jeh was seen in a grey T-shirt and dark bottoms.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Jeh cries after Saif scolds him

In the car, Saif took the driver's seat, and Taimur sat next to him. Jehangir Ali Khan followed his elder brother and got in the front of the car. However, Saif scolded him and asked him to sit at the back. Jeh burst out crying as he walked to the back seat along with his nanny and Kareena.

Jeh, Taimur wave to paparazzi

After reaching home, as the kids walked with their mother, they waved at the paparazzi. Jeh was seen slapping his head with his hand and then waving at the photographers. Taimur also smiled and waved at those stationed outside their home.

Kareena's New Year post

Kareena recently shared a New Year post on Instagram on Monday. She shared a picture of herself and Saif from "best night ever". In the picture, Kareena wore a colourful PJ set and flaunted her shades while Saif was all decked up in a white-suited look. The couple sat together as they posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, "In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever ...2024Spread joy and peace...Happy New Year lovely people..."

About Kareena, Saif

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012. In 2016, they became parents to their son Taimur, and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena's films

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out