Jeh turns 3! Mamu Ranbir Kapoor brings Raha to the party, Kareena Kapoor plays with Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu. Watch

The Pataudis threw a grand party to celebrate the third birthday of Jehangir Ali Khan or Jeh baba as he is fondly called. Kareena Kapoor turned up for the party at Mount Mary Road in Mumbai in a green blazer and blue jeans. Saif Ali Khan was his usual chill self in a mauve kurta and white pyjama. Birthday boy Jeh looked adorable in a blue vest, white shirt and black jeans. He seemed to have gotten a fresh haircut too. Jeh Ali Khan's birthday was attended by Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha.

Also in attendance at the party was Jeh's mamu, Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor. He turned up for the party with his niece, Samaira Sahni. She is the daughter of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Later, Ranbir was also seen carrying his daughter Raha in his arms.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sonam Kapoor also arrived in a beautiful yellow-brown dress, carrying son Vayu in her arms. As she was about to take Vayu out of the car, she asked the paparazzi with folded hands not to click her son's pictures. Kareena was spotted playing with Vayu inside the party venue.

Ranbir Kapoor, Samaira and Sonam Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor at the birthday party.

Saif's niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor also arrived for the superhero, comic books-themed party. Even Neha Dhupia attended the party with her kids.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. They had sons Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. Jehangir is known for being a cute lookalike of his mom while Taimur looks a lot like baby Saif. Both the brothers are paparazzi's and fans' favourites.

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. She also has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She won Best Actress (Critics) award for Jaane Jaan on Tuesday at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Saif will be seen in Devara with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. It will be his first Telugu movie.