Jehangir Ali Khan tries out a baby swing at cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday party, Saba Ali Khan shares pics

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu recently turned five. On Saturday, Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan shared new pictures featuring their brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Jehangir Ali Khan from Inaaya's birthday celebrations. Also read: Kareena Kapoor wants birthday cake of 'beautiful princess' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Taking to Instagram, Saba Ali Khan shared pictures of her nephew Jehangir, also called Jeh, from the birthday celebrations. In one of the photos, he could be seen sitting on the floor and smiling at someone as he looked away from the camera. In another photo, Jeh sat on a red and blue baby swing at the party. Saba was also seen in the photo as she held him from the back and Jeh and her looked at each other. Colourful balloons could be seen in the background. Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote in the caption, “My Jeh jaan.” She added an evil eye amulet and a heart emoji to the caption along with the hashtags ‘Jeh jaan (dearest Jeh) and ‘bua jaan (dearest aunt)’.

Earlier on Friday, Saba had shared a similar photo of Jeh, 1, sitting on a swing at the party. She had posted it along with a photo of Jeh’s elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan, 5. In the caption she wrote, “Now and then… we find these moments and capture them! My munchkins (darlings).”

Soha and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their daughter Inaaya's fifth birthday on Thursday. The couple shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and also penned a note. Saba, too, had shared inside pictures from the party, where she posed with sister Soha and niece Inaaya. She wrote in the caption, “Love both, sister and my Inni jaan (dearest Inaaya). Happy fifth birthday… Stay blessed and happy forever. God bless.”

Soha Ali Khan, too, had offered a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. In one of the pictures Soha shared, Inaaya, who was dressed in a pink sequin frock, could be seen cutting the birthday cakes, while Kunal helped her and Soha looked at her. Kunal and Soha sported white T-shirts with ‘Little Mr Kind’ and ‘Little Miss Set In Her Ways’ written on them. Sharing the post, Soha wrote, "And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love…”

