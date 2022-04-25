Jersey box office day 3 collection: Shahid Kapoor film earns 14 crore over the weekend, KGF Chapter 2 grosses 51 crore

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey has opened to earnings of just under ₹14 crore in its first weekend. Given the scale of the film, it is a decent number but the film has suffered due to stiff competition from the Hindi version of Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. The Yash-starrer has grossed over ₹50 crore in the same period, which was its second weekend. Also read: Jersey movie review: Shahid Kapoor hits a century in a film that's just too long

Jersey, which stars Shahid as a failed cricketer looking for redemption, earned ₹5.2 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend tally to just under ₹14 crore. The film failed to show much improvement from Saturday, when it had earned ₹5 crore.

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, “The film just could not collect in mass pockets be it Maharashtra, Gujarat or MP. The best collections came in NCR and bigger cities of Punjab. KGF 2 was there for the mass states but that is not the reason why collections were low in these pockets. Its more to with the zone the film is in and these types which are relying on the second and third day audience to propel them are finding it tough going post the pandemic.”

#RockyBhai is #RocKING on [second] Sun... #KGF2 hits it out of the stadium yet again... *Weekend 2* crosses ? 50 cr mark, FANTASTIC... NOW, 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr. Total: ? 321.12 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/QNgGIGwrgP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2022

In comparison, the Hindi version of KGF 2 had another bumper weekend. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it earned ₹22 crore on Sunday itself, surpassing Jersey’s weekend tally in one day itself. This took its total earnings this weekend to ₹51 crore and its lifetime earnings so far to ₹321 crore.

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead with Mrunal Thakur and his father, Pankaj Kapur. Shahid plays a failed cricketer in the movie, who picks up the bat again to make his son proud. Mrunal plays his wife while Pankaj plays his coach. The HT review of the film mentioned that Shahid delivered a worthy performance but the film's editing could have been better.

KGF Chapter 2 is the sequel to its hit first part and marks the return of Yash as Rocky. The film has recorded stellar business overseas and down south as well and has collected over ₹800 crore worldwide. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as the Prime Minister.

