Jersey song Maiyya Mainu: Pankaj Kapur blesses Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's court wedding. Watch

The second song from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey is out now. Titled Maiyya Mainu, the song is a soft romantic number that tells the love story of Shahid and Mrunal Thakur's characters from their courtship period to their court marriage.

It opens with Shahid, sporting longer hair and a clean-shaven look as a cricketer, as he shares a sweet moment with his girlfriend, played by Mrunal. The two go on to paint the town red with their love, eventually tying the knot in the presence of Pankaj Kapur, who plays Shahid's coach in the movie. The senior actor is also Shahid's father in real life.

Composed, arranged and produced by Sachet-Parampara, the song has been sung by Sachet Tandon, with lyrics by Shailender Singh Sodhi (Shellee).

Speaking about the song, producer Aman Gill said, “Maiyya Mainu is a song that showcases the deep bonds between our protagonists played by Shahid and Mrunal. They've both done a brilliant job in the movie! Sachet-Parampara have composed the romantic song of the season and we hope you enjoy listening to it!”

Days before, Jersey anthem Mehram was released. It was also sung by Sachet Tandon and showcased Shahid manifesting his desire of turning cricketer once again for the love of his son.

Jersey revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

Jersey is slated to hit theatres on December 31 ahead of the New Year weekend. Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.