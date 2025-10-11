Jitendra Kumar spotted with Ali Fazal at Mirzapur film shoot, fans convinced he is replacing Vikrant Massey. Watch

Actor Ali Fazal is currently gearing up to reprise his popular role as Guddu Pandit in the much-anticipated Mirzapur The Film. A behind-the-scenes video of him shooting a few scenes with Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar has surfaced online, sparking buzz among fans. Many are now speculating whether Jitendra has stepped in to replace Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit in the film. A video of Jitendra Kumar shooting with Ali Fazal for the Mirzapur film has surfaced on social media.

Ali Fazal shoots with Vikrant

The video, which has emerged on social media, shows Ali at work in his persona as Guddu Pandit. The clip shows Ali, sporting a muscular physique and a maroon T-shirt, alongside Jitendra. At one moment, Ali is seen having a conversation with Jitendra in the scene. In another scene, Shweta Tripathi is also seen getting off a rickshaw.

The presence of the Panchayat star in the video has ignited widespread speculation among fans about him replacing Vikrant's character. Bablu Pandit was killed in the original series.

Internet reacts

The video has sent Mirzapur fans into a frenzy, with many amused at the idea of Jitendra transitioning from the lighthearted world of Panchayat to the gritty, blood-soaked universe of Mirzapur.

“Sachiv ji CAT clear nhi hua to gunda gardi pe aa gye (Sachiv ji turned a goon after he failed to clear his CAT),” one joked, with another adding, “Ab Phulera mein bhi tandav hoga (there will be chaos in Phulera now).”

“Sachiv ji lg rha hai vidhayak ka complen karne gye hai (I think Sachiv ji has gone to complain about vidhayak),” one quipped.

“Sachiv ji replace bablu bhaiya (He is replaying Bablu bhaiya),” one fan wondered, with another mentioning, “Sachiv ji ko faltu me hi lapet liya (Sachiv ji got involved in this for no reason).”

What we know about the Mirzapur film

Last year, the makers of hit web series Mirzapur announced that the world of Mirzapur will be expanding with the addition of a film in the franchise. The film will see Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu reprising their popular characters: Kaleen bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna respectively. Abhishek Banerjee will also be back in the role of Compounder in the film, with Shweta Tripathi returning as Golu.

Being created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film is scheduled for release in 2026. It is believed that Ravi Kishan has joined the cast of the film. After its release on the big screen, the film will be available for streaming on Prime Video. The first season of Mirzapur, one of the most popular and watched web shows in India, was released in November 2018, followed by season 2 in October 2020, and season 3 in July 2024.