Angry John Abraham calls journo dumb and an 'uncle', says ‘aap dimaag chor ke aa gae’ at Attack event

John Abraham called a journalist ‘dumb’ and told him that he left his brain at home. He was speaking at an event for his upcoming film Attack when the journalist questioned the unrealistic action sequences in his films. The actor insisted that questions must only be asked about his upcoming film, Attack. (Also read: John recalls when dad got cheated in business, was worried about family's meals)

At a promotional event for Attack, John was asked, "Your films have an overdose of action. It looks good as long as you are fighting four or five people. But, it is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands."

John interrupted him to ask if the journalist was talking about Attack. When the journalist clarified that the question was about Satyameva Jayate, John replied, "I am sorry main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hu, agar aapko isse problem hai (I am talking about Attack. If you have problem with this), then I am sorry. I really offended you."

The journalist said that it made it difficult for the audience to relate. John simply responded with, “I am sorry," and then turned towards his co-stars to say, “Bichara (Poor guy), I think he is very frustrated."

Responding to another question about his fitness, John took another dig at the journalist and said, “More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, I shall apologise for you, no problem, you’ll do better next time.”

John also addressed the journalist as "uncle". “If you ask the same ghisa-pita question like uncle, you’ll have a problem. You’ll have to ask the questions of today. Ask why is Attack special or unique. Ask questions related to this film," he said.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated for an April 1 release.

