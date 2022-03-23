John Abraham on his film Attack's release a week after RRR: 'I respect SS Rajamouli but we aren't second to anyone'

Actor John Abraham has said in a new interaction that he is confident that his upcoming action film Attack will get good showcase across cinema halls, despite releasing a week after filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR. The Telugu film, set in the pre-independent India, is gearing to open in cinemas on March 25, while John's Attack will hit the screens on April 1. (Also Read: John Abraham on Attack: ‘Spent 30% of the budget on VFX, not on myself’)

Pen Studios, which has backed Attack, has also acquired the north India theatrical rights and all languages digital and satellite rights for RRR. During the trailer launch of the film, when asked how many screens will Attack land, considering RRR is expected to dominate when it's released, John told reporters, “We've been promised a certain number of screens, we have been assured by our partners that we will get good screening.”

He added, “I have a lot of respect for Rajamouli sir and his kind of cinema, but we also have a lot of respect for what we have done. We are definitely not number two to anyone.”

"I don't know about the commercial success or the failure of the film. I'm not a trade expert, I don't understand this. But I can say on record that we have made a very good film, a different film," he said. (Also Read: Attack Part 1 trailer: John Abraham's super soldier will save India with sci-fi and dubstep. Watch)

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack features John as a "super soldier", who can operate "beyond normal human limits". The film is mounted as a franchise, set in a world where “future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).”

Attack is backed by Pen Studios, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON