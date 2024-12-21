John Abraham urges Nepal govt to cancel Chitwan Elephant Festival over ‘physical-emotional strain’ to the animals

Actor John Abraham has requested the Nepal government to cancel the Chitwan Elephant Festival. As reported by India Today, John shared a letter to Nepal's Ministry of Culture urging them to replace such events with ethical wildlife tourism initiatives. He added that such steps would elevate Nepal's reputation as “a world leader in eco-tourism while ensuring that your wildlife is celebrated and protected”. (Also Read | John Abraham was ‘upset’, didn't speak with director Milaap Zaveri for 3 months after Satyamav Jayate 2 flopped) John Abraham spoke about Nepal's Chitwan Elephant Festival.

John praises Nepal's beauty

In his letter, John praised the beauty of Nepal. He said, "I am writing to you not only as an actor and advocate for animals but also as someone who holds Nepal close to his heart. When I see your beautiful country, I am reminded of its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and, most of all, the warmth and hospitality of its people. Nepal is a nation l deeply admire, and it is this admiration that compels me to reach out to you today."

John writes about impact on elephants

The actor talked about the Chitwan Elephant Festival and how it hurts the animals. "I recently learned of the plans to revive the elephant games at the Chitwan Elephant Festival. While I understand the tradition and allure these events might have for some, I must respectfully share my concerns about the impact they have on the elephants involved. These intelligent, sensitive animals endure immense physical and emotional strain during these games. Behind the scenes, they are often subjected to harsh training methods and gruelling conditions that no living being should have to bear," he added.

John says how Nepal can protect its wildlife

"As someone who has witnessed the beauty of elephants in their natural habitat, I can tell you that they symbolise strength, grace, and wisdom. They are a national treasure in so many was, and Nepal has the opportunity to lead the way in showing the world how to respect and protect these magnificent animals," John added.

"Nepal is uniquely positioned to inspire global travellers by offering experiences rooted in its compassion and sustainability. Replacing events like elephant polo and football with ethical wildlife tourism initiatives could elevate Nepal's reputation as a world leader in eco-tourism while ensuring that your wildlife is celebrated and protected," the actor further wrote.

John urges Nepal to cancel festival

"I humbly urge you, Honorable Minister, to cancel the elephant games and steer Nepal towards a future where traditions can evolve to reflect our shared values of kindness and respect for all living, feeling beings. I would be honoured to support such efforts and help showcase Nepal's leadership in humane tourism to audiences worldwide," the actor continued.

"Thank you for taking the nine to consider this heartfelt appeal. Nepal holds a special place in my heart, and I am confident that its bright future will be shaped by decisions that honour its people, wildlife, and unparalleled natural beauty. Please let me know what you decide," concluded his note.

About John's last film

Fans saw John last in Vedaa alongside Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, which was released in theatres on August 15, kick-started its digital journey on October 10. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action-packed drama follows the journey of a determined Dalit girl and boldly addresses the pressing issues of caste-based injustices and crimes.

The Chitwan Elephant Festival takes place in the Chitwan district of Nepal. The festival, as per reports, witnesses elephant walk, elephant bath, elephant football, beauty contest, and elephant picnic.