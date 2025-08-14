Jr NTR fan applies tilak with his own blood on actor’s poster to celebrate War 2 release, internet is shocked

Telugu superstar Jr NTR has entered Bollywood with the release of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan on August 14, and the moment has sparked a moment of celebration among his fans. One fan's gesture has particularly caught attention where he is seen applying tilak on Jr NTR's poster with his own blood. Jr NTR is seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Fan applies blood tilak on Jr NTR's poster

Several videos and visuals of fans rejoicing the release of Jr NTR have emerged on social media. Fans flocked to theaters early on Thursday morning to catch the first show of War 2, and the excitement was palpable. To celebrate the film's release, fans were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing and even performing poojas outside the theaters.

A shocking video is making the rounds on social media, showing a fan's extreme gesture as he cuts his thumb and applies a blood tilak on Jr NTR's posters. Social media users were quick to react to the video, writing, “That is a bloody bloody fans”, and one mentioning, “South Indian fans really cut there figure for there fav hero… o m g.”

Jr NTR makes his Bollywood debut

The RRR star made his Bollywood debut with War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film sees Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as super spy Kabir, with Jr NTR being introduced as a new addition to the storyline.

The film's promos showcased intense chase sequences, action-packed confrontations, and dance-offs between Jr NTR and Hrithik, hinting that they might be on opposite sides.

War 2 released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, as part of Yash Raj Films’ pan‑India strategy. During an event before the film hit the theatres, Jr NTR addressed fan-made comparisons with Hrithik Roshan following the release of the dance number Janaab-e-Aali.

“Comparisons can mislead fans. It wasn’t a face-off. We complemented each other. Hrithik is one of the greatest dancers in the country. Every day on set, Hrithik brought unmatched energy. Those 75 days were fascinating—I learnt so much from him. I’ll never forget the first hug he gave me. That warmth made my Bollywood debut journey much easier,” he said.