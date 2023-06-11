Junoon and Buniyaad actor Mangal Dhillon dies of cancer, Sukhbir Singh Badal says his captivating voice will be missed

Veteran actor Mangal Dhillon of Junoon and Buniyaad fame lost his fight with cancer on Sunday. He was undergoing cancer treatment at a Ludhiana hospital since quite some time but his condition turned critical few days ago. Actor Yashpal Sharma shared the news on Facebook, saying, “Mangal Dhillon Ji. RIP.” Also read: Buniyaad was loved both in India and Pakistan: Alok Nath Mangal Dhillon died of cancer on Sunday.

Sukhbir Singh Badal condoles the death of actor

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to share his condolences. He wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans.”

Mangal Dhillon's TV shows

Mangal Dhillon worked in television and film industry at the same time. He played the role of Lubhaya Ram in 1986 show Buniyaad and went on to play the role of advocate in the 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang, starring Rekha as the lead. He went on to star in many more films before and once again returned to TV with Junoon in 1993, in which he played the role of Sumer Rajvansh. He also played the lead role of Akbar in 2000 TV show Noorjahan.

Mangal Dhillon's films

Pyar Ka Devta, Ranbhoomi, Swarg Yahan Narak Yahan, Vishwatma, Dil Tera Aashiq, Train to Pakistan were some of his films in his elaborated career. He was also seen in 2003 Fardeen Khan-starrer Janasheen.

