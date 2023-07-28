Suhana Khan steps out in green dress on a rainy day in Mumbai, fans love her look: 'More beautiful than Kareena Kapoor'

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Friday. A video of Suhana in a green dress, entering her car was shared on a paparazzo page on Instagram. Fans wasted no time is showering love on her 'cute' look. Also read: Suhana Khan poses for selfies with fans at airport, gets compared to Deepika Padukone. Watch

Suhana Khan's new video

Suhana Khan fans have reacted to her recent paparazzi video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The budding actor, who will soon be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies, wore a lime green dress with high slit. She wore a pair of flats as she stepped out in Mumbai and was escorted with her security in the paparazzo video. Many loved her style and said she looked unfalteringly prim and put-together, even in such weather.

A fan commented on her new video, "She’s more beautiful than actor Kareena Kapoor because she doesn’t have an attitude or an arrogant look on her face. She is beautiful inside out." Another one said, "She is looking beautiful." One more fan said, "Looking cute as always." A fan also wrote about Suhana, "She looks so humble." One more said, “Absolutely stunning even in the rain, Suhana Khan (heart eyes emojis).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana Khan's acting debut

Suhana Khan is all set for her film debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others. Last month, The Archies gang was spotted at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil. At the grand event, the teaser for the much-awaited musical drama was unveiled. The cast also gave a first-ever live performance on the song Suno from the upcoming film.

About The Archies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Archies also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film, an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal.

The Archies has been adapted by Zoya and co-writers Reema Kagti and Ayesha DeVitre. It's produced by Zoya and Reema's Tiger Baby Films and will premiere on Netflix later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.