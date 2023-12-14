Kajol recalls Aryan Khan’s 'debut' as she celebrates 22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Karan Johar gets nostalgic

Kajol and Karan Johar walked down memory lane as their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 22 years. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, popularly known as K3G, was released on December 14, 2001. Both Kajol and Karan took to Instagram to share video montages from K3G. Kajol also shared a few anecdotes. She spoke about how Aryan Khan made his screen debut with the film. Remember the child who comes running and embraces Jaya Bachchan in the film? That was none other than Aryan. Also read: Kajol forgets Rani Mukerji was also a part of K3G. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his debut as a child actor in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Shah Rukh Khan's son made his debut as a child actor in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He played his father Shah Rukh Khan's younger version. He was seen in scenes with Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from Aryan's ‘debut’, Kajol also recalled how filmmaker Karan Johar 'collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration' in the first few days of K3G's shoot.

Kajol on 22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

She wrote, “22 years to K3G. Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer! Karan johar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days... it was really really hot! And this was Aryan Khan's debut on screen! It was also I think my first comeback (not sure about this part though) too many comebacks ago. And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul... so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way, in life and cinema!”

Karan Johar's post

Sharing a montage of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor from K3G on Instagram Reels, Karan wrote in his caption, "My annual reminder of 'It’s all about loving your family'…and my audience, who have kept the spirit of K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent and magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, Shah Rukh bhai (brother), Kajol, Duggu (Hrithik) and Bebo (Kareena) and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always."

On this day, 23 years ago, fans saw some of the biggest actors in the country come together to weave a saga of love and loss, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. From Kareena aka Poo's unabashed self-love to Rahul and Anjali's (Shah Rukh and Kajol) love story, the film gave us a lot that has withstood the test of time and it remains one of Karan's biggest hits.

