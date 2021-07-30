Kabir Bedi opens up about being thrice-divorced, and why he wrote about it

Kabir Bedi has spoken about his three divorces, and the honesty with which he wrote about them in his recently-released autobiography, Stories I Must Tell.

In an interview, Kabir Bedi spoke about the importance of telling a story that is dramatic, and not just a 'catalogue' of one's achievements. He said that a whitewashed telling of a story is boring.

"I've not shied away from telling the truth about what caused those divorces. I've accepted my own frailties and guilt as well," he told actor-comedian Cyrus Broacha on his show. "A lot of people say to me, 'How can you be so frank? How can you be so honest?' Because I've told people things that people normally hide. I've let the chips fall as they may, this is my life, this is what I did. Let's tell it like it is."

He added, "A life is interesting only if it has drama in it. If you write an autobiography which is a catalogue of all your greatest achievements, all the wonderful things you did, all the wonderful people you met, your eyes glaze over. A real story has to have drama, your hero down on the ropes, even after great success, how do you rebuild from that. Those are the stories that enliven my book, and that I've written about with all the truth I could summon."

Kabir Bedi has been thrice divorced. He was married to Protima Bedi in the 60s and 70s; he married Susan Humphries in 1980; and Nikki Bedi in 1992. Since 2016, he has been married to Parveen Dusanj. He was also involved in a high-profile relationship with the late actor Parveen Babi.

In his book, he wrote about his relationships, as well as other personal setbacks, like the death by suicide of his son Siddharth.