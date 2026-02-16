Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Krissann Barretto announces pregnancy, expecting first child with Nathan Karamchandani
Krissann Barretto, known for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, announced her pregnancy with husband Nathan Karamchandani on Valentine's Day 2026.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Krissann Barretto has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Nathan Karamchandani. The couple shared the news on Valentine’s Day 2026, revealing that their family of two will soon become three.
The announcement was made in a joint Instagram post, in which the couple wrote that it would be their last Valentine’s Day celebrated as just a pair. A day later, on February 15, they shared a video to officially confirm the pregnancy.
The video begins with Krissann and Nathan holding up a newspaper featuring the headline, “Breaking News: Baby is on the way!” It then transitions into moments of Nathan cradling Krissann’s baby bump and kissing her forehead. Krissann is seen wearing a black, full-sleeve, body-hugging dress in the clip. In the caption accompanying the video, the couple wrote, “1 + 1 = 3. Our first Valentine’s Day in the same country in almost four years, and the last one we’ll ever spend as just two. Love crossed oceans to bring us home, and now it beats beneath my heart.”
Following the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and colleagues from the television industry. Several of Krissann’s former co-stars from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan extended their wishes, including Niti Taylor and Kishwer Merchantt. Niti, in her excitement, wrote, “O my god, congratulations. ” While Kishwer's comment read, “Omg Krissan… this is such great news! Congratulations u guys”. Actors Karan Jotwani and Veebha Anand also congratulated the couple.
About Krissann and Nathan's relationship
Krissann rose to fame with her role as Alya Saxena in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She married Nathan Karamchandani in 2023. In April 2024, the couple held wedding celebrations that included both a white wedding ceremony and a traditional Hindu wedding. Nathan Karamchandani is a British electrical technician and engineering professional originally from Cleethorpes, England. He has worked in technical roles, including electrical and avionics systems. Apart from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Krissann has appeared in several television shows, including Ex or Next, Ace of Space 2, Tu Aashiqui, and Sasural Simar Ka.
