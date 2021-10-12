Kajol breaks down on meeting uncles at Durga Puja pandal, sobs in their arms and hugs them. Watch

Kajol stepped out to take part in Durga Puja festivities on Tuesday and got emotional on meeting her family members. The actor attends the Durga Puja functions every year along with her extended family.

Kajol stepped out in a red sari with her hair neatly tied in a bun. A video shows her greeting her uncles at the pandal and giving them a hug. She clung to them and sobbed as they comforted her.

Later, Kajol mingled with her family and posed for pictures in front of the idol of goddess Durga. Her cousin Sharbani Mukherjee was also a part of the celebrations.

Kajol and her family had skipped the Durga Puja festivities last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kajol shares frequent updates on Instagram, from pictures of herself to jokes to words of wisdom. She once shared her ‘Covid thoughts’ on the importance of keeping at something. She wrote, “Covid thoughts:- Perseverance is the key.... whether it’s two lines of crochet, two (heart emoji) u's, a chapter a day. At the end of it you have a sweater, a relationship and u have read."

Kajol had flown to Singapore with her daughter Nysa, who is enrolled at a school there, to spend time with her during the pandemic. Her husband Ajay Devgn had released a song Thehar Ja during the lockdown.

Earlier this year, Kajol made her digital debut with the film, Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy. It also marked actor Renuka Shahane’s maiden directorial venture. The film was an emotional drama about three generations of women dealing with dysfunctional relationships. It also had Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar and Kunaal Roy Kapur in prominent roles.