Kajol dances with ‘OG dancing queen’ Madhuri Dixit in video from Diwali party. Watch

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. But one celebrity duo had ‘too much fun on the dance floor’ – Kajol and Madhuri Dixit. The party on Thursday night at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s home in Mumbai was attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Panday, among many others. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram Reels to share her video with Madhuri as the two actors grooved to ABBA’s Dancing Queen. While Kajol wore a shimmery purple and black saree, Madhuri, who arrived at the Diwali bash with husband Dr Shriram Nene, too, wore a saree. In the clip, Kajol and Madhuri were seen singing together and grooving to the iconic English song as they looked into the camera.

Sharing the video, Kajol wrote in the caption, “With the original Dancing Queen! Madhuri Dixit, thank you for making me have so much fun on the floor... and Manish Malhotra, thank you for making that happen. Wishing everyone a (happy) pre-Diwali celebration time!” Replying to her, Madhuri commented on her post, “The pleasure was all mine. You are stupendous. Happy Diwali guys!” The two were also seen alongside Raveena Tandon and other guests as they sat together and grooved to Bollywood songs.

Fans and celebs alike reacted to Kajol and Madhuri’s sweet social media exchange and their Diwali shenanigans. Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan commented on Kajol’s post, “Love the insane moment only you can make happen! Happy pre-Diwali! Hugs…” A comment also read, “When two of your absolute favorites are together.”

This year’s Diwali celebrations kickstarted in Bollywood with many celebs hosting star-studded parties at their homes in Mumbai. Recently, actors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana had hosted Diwali parties. Taapsee Pannu, too, celebrated Diwali with a party at her home on Thursday. Manish’s party was graced by everyone from Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and Aditya Roy Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani, Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma, among many others.

