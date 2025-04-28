Kajol helps Anupam Kher's mom as she slips on stage during Tanvi The Great launch

Kajol introduced actor Shubhangi as the lead actor of Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great at a press event today. The event was also attended by Anupam's mother Dulari Kher, who unfortunately lost her balance on the stage. However, Kajol quickly came to her rescue. Kajol rescued Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher at a press event on Monday.

(Also read: Tanvi The Great first look: Anupam Kher shares intriguing glimpse of mystery lead, wonders if she ‘has superpower)

How Kajol helped Anupam's mother

In a video, Kajol was posing for the camerapersons at a press conference on Monday which had Anupam as the MC, his mother Dulari and the film's lead actor Shubhangi in attendance. Suddenly, Dulari lost balance and was about to suffer a fall when Kajol held her by the arm and helped her regain balance. Anupam then thanked Kajol for gracing the occasion and and blessed her for the lovely gesture. Kajol laughed and said, "Aur main aadhi gir bhi gayi (And, I took half a tumble)," to which Anupam said that it means it will bring more luck to the film.

Anupam and Kajol have worked in severa films together which include Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Aaapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai.

About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great will mark Anupam's second directorial film after 23 years. "When I directed Om Jai Jagadish, it wasn't a story by me. Still, it felt good. I was excited that I was an actor who was getting the opportunity to direct. It was a really good cast... I was more excited about the excitement of directing a film. I then felt that I am an actor by profession. So, when I want to make a film, a story I want to tell and feel from my heart - when I get a story like which I want to share with the world, I would direct a film. So, it took me 23 years to find such a story...I worked on the story for 3-3.5 years. We shot this last year and this year, we will bring it to the world," Anupam told ANI in an interview.

Released under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios, the film features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and is produced in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The film will have its world premier at the Cannes film festival's Marché du Film section next month