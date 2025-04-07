Tanvi The Great first look: Anupam Kher shares intriguing glimpse of mystery lead, wonders if she ‘has superpower’

The first look of actor Anupam Kher's directorial project Tanvi The Great was unveiled on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted the brief clip from the upcoming film. The teaser shows a heartwarming story centred around a young girl, Tanvi. However, her face isn't revealed in the video. (Also Read | Anupam Kher reveals how he got Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen to say yes for Tanvi The Great) Tanvi The Great first look: A still from Anupam Kher's film.

Tanvi The Great first look

In the video, Tanvi is seen shifting to a new place amid the mountains. A school student, Tanvi also plays the piano, clicks pictures and goes for walks. Belonging to an army family, Tanvi is also seen spending time in nature. The clip hints at Tanvi wanting to join the army. The video ends with Tanvi saying, “Mama, Tanvi is ready.”

Sharing the first look, Anupam wrote in both English and Hindi, “First Look: I decided to make #TanviTheGreat almost four years ago! And then it took four years to write and bring it to life!”

"Now the time has come to share this 'piece of my heart' with all of you! But slowly and with a lot of love! (Red Heart emoji). Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don't know. What we know is that….Tanvi is different but no less! (Fire and red hear emojis)," he added.

About Tanvi The Great

Released under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios, the film features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and is produced in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). In a recent conversation with news agency ANI, Anupam opened up about the challenges of bringing Tanvi The Great to life.

"I did not go to any studio to ask for funds, I did not look for any financier. Whoever has financed the film in the beginning... gradually, you will get to know these stories. It would have been easier for me to go to someone and say that I want to make this film... I didn't want to do that. I wanted to make the film based on my own conviction. When you walk on the path of your own conviction, it is a lonely one, and when you are alone, there is also some fear. But in the end, you realize that the product I have created is mine," he had said.