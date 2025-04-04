Anupam Kher reveals how he got Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen to say yes for Tanvi The Great

Actor Anupam Kher is reuniting with Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen in his film Tanvi The Great. In a new interview, Anupam revealed the story behind Iain’s involvement in the project, offering a glimpse into the casting process. Also read: Anupam Kher on returning to direction: I was waiting for a story to inspire me Anupam previously worked with the Game of Thrones actor in the British series Mrs. Wilson.

Anupam Kher on bringing Iain Glen aboard

During an interview with ANI, Anupam, who previously worked with the Game of Thrones actor in the British series Mrs. Wilson, looked back on how he approached Iain for the role.

He said, “If you look at our cast, Iain Glen, who played a significant role in Game of Thrones, is the only one whose name has come out so far. This happened because when he arrived at the airport, someone recorded a video and followed us to our shooting location. That is when we had to reveal”.

Anupam revealed, “Iain Glen’s character in our film is very important, and I wanted a big, talented international actor for the role. When I approached him, he asked for the script. After reading it, he told me he wanted to be part of the film. That’s how he got involved".

About the film

Anupam Kher is making his directorial comeback after 22 years with Tanvi The Great. Anupam announced the film on his birthday on March 7 last year. Sharing the news, he called the film a ‘musical story of passion, courage, innocence and joy,’ revealing that he has been working on it for three years now. He began shooting for the film on Maha Shivaratri. In 2002, Anupam made his directorial debut with Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma-starrer Om Jai Jagadish.

Tanvi The Great will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on RRR. The sound design is being handled by Resul Pookutty. Anupam is also acting in the Hindi films The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and few other films, like The India House in Telugu.