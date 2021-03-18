Kajol: It is very freeing as an actor to do a something on OTT

Kajol has built quite a repertoire of work in the three decades that she has been in the film industry. Known to be in sync with the times, the actor has also dabbled with the OTT medium, which has taken the entertainment industry by storm in the past one year.

“It is very freeing as an actor to do a something for an OTT platform,” shares Kajol, whose web debut was marked by the film, Tribhanga.

Further talking about why she endorses the web as a medium, the actor says, “There are lots of things you don’t have to worry about. And yes there are a lot of things that you have to worry about. But the former outweighs the latter.”

What particularly tips the balance in the favour of the OTT platforms, according to the 46-year-old, is the fact that there is more scope to experiment.

“There are lots of things that you can talk about and discuss. There are more things than worrying about you know whether it is offending somebody or not. There are a lot of issues that you can talk about,” she notes.

Kajol also adds that the whole commercial trappings are not there which makes it easier to work.

“It is not necessary that it is commercial or not. It is not a 100 percent necessary. You can take unusual subjects topic. As an actor, the OTT platforms are actually a brilliant way to express yourself and put yourself out there,” she explains.

While the actor is happy with the rise of OTTs, she is now looking forward to being back in cinemas.

“I am very happy about doing OTT. I am not very happy about people not going to theatres. But I am happy that at least we had a place where we could put films and projects. Hopefully, people will start going to theatres soon in large numbers,” she concludes.