Kajol recalls receiving film offer from Mani Ratnam ahead of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: People said I should've done his movie

Actor Kajol has revealed that she almost did a film with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. Speaking at the 2023 Jagran Film Festival on Thursday, Kajol said that it didn't materialise since she had committed her dates to filmmaker Karan Johar for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). (Also Read | Kajol reveals Shah Rukh Khan had a frozen shoulder after lifting her for DDLJ poster)

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a musical romance film written and directed by Karan Johar and produced under Dharma Productions. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and Sana Saeed. Salman Khan is also seen in the film in a special appearance.

Kajol on Mani Ratnam film

As quoted by news agency PTI, Kajol said, "I was supposed to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and at that time, I got an offer from Mani Ratnam to do a film for him. First of all, I didn't believe I got an offer from Mr Ratnam. But things didn't work out because I had committed those dates to Karan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A lot of people told me, 'You should have done Mani sir's film'. At that time, I felt that my commitment was more important and it worked in my favour."

Kajol chooses between Simran (DDLJ) and Anjali (KKHH)

When asked to choose between her two popular characters--Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she picked the latter. Kajol said if she had been writing the evolution of Anjali, the character would be dressed like a rapper in track pants.

"Today, you can say, 'Anjali shouldn't have worn a saree' or 'Why didn't Rahul fall for her when she was in track pants?' You can ask these questions right now, but the Raj and Anjali of that time perhaps fell in love because of exactly that. Times have changed and so has the definition of love," she added.

Kajol web show

Fans saw Kajol in the web show The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which is helmed by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison. Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey are also a part of The Trial.

