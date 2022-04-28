Kajol pouts with mom Tanuja in sefie from family brunch date, fans call them 'sunglass queens'. See pics

Kajol recently shared a loved-up selfie with her mother Tanuja that showed them putting on their best pout for the camera. The mother-daughter duo wore big-framed sunglasses for the picture, and were dubbed sunglass queens by their fans. Kajol clicked the selfie during a family brunch date that was attended by her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi. Also Read| Ajay Devgn admits there are ‘ups and downs in marriage' with wife Kajol: 'Two minds will think differently'

Kajol shared the picture on her Instagram account on Thursday, with the caption, "It don’t matter if ur black or white or red! Kiss me anyways." She added a winking-eye emoji in the caption. Kajol was wearing white sunglasses while Tanuja wore black, as they pouted for the camera. Their fans showered the picture with a lot of love, with one writing, "So sweet." Another commented, "Forever stylish, beloved Tanuja Mam." One wrote, "We love the kissy kissy feeling. Beautiful mother-daughter picture."

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji shared another picture from the brunch date, in which Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam could also be seen. Sharing a selfie clicked by her, Tanishaa wrote, "Brunchin! So what if it’s Thursday! Start the weekend early! #tanuja." Kajol and Tanuja were sitting on the same side of the table in the picture. Fans called them "the best ladies in the crowd."

Kajol was last seen on screen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga, which also starred Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. She is currently working on Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky. The film was announced in October 2021. Originally titled The Last Hurrah, the film's title was changed when the shooting commenced.

Meanwhile, the actor has been taking to her social media accounts to promote her husband Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Runway 34, which is scheduled for a release on April 29. Ajay Devgn, who stars in the film alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, has also directed it.

