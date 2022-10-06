Kajol, Rani Mukerji dress up in Bengali sarees for sindoor khela at puja pandal

Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated the last day of Durga puja in style with their family on Wednesday. The sisters were photographed posing together inside their family's puja pandal in Mumbai during sindoor khela, where women smear vermilion on each other as they celebrate Bijoya Dashami, or Dussehra. They were also joined by their cousin sister Sharbani Mukerji and family friend Akanksha Malhotra. Also read: Kajol brings back her hilarious antics to Durga Puja pandal, tells Jaya Bachchan 'mask utaarna padega

Rani, Kajol and Tanishaa wore traditional Bengali sarees and posed for pictures with sindoor on their faces. Rani was heard wishing paparazzi at the venue a happy Dussehra; the actor also distributed sweets among them. In one of photos shared by Tanishaa on Instagram, she smiled and posed with her cousins Sharbani and Rani. She also posted some photos of herself with sister Kajol, where they both wore red and white sarees. In one of the photos she posted, Tanishaa was seen smearing sindoor on the cheek of a Durga puja idol inside the pandal. She share the photos with a caption that read, “Sindoor khela… Happy Dussehra… Durga puja 2022.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Kajol had shared a video on Instagram from the puja festivities, in which she could be seen arriving at the Mukerji family Durga pandal with actor-filmmaker Revathi, who is directing Kajol’s upcoming film Salaam Venky. The video also featured Kajol's mother, actor Tanuja, and sister Tanishaa. Sharing the video, Kajol wrote in the caption, "Seeking Durga Ma's blessings and yours... For our new offering."

Kajol will be next seen in Revathi's Salaam Venky. The film is based on a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 9 this year. Kajol also has the Disney+ Hotstar series The Good Wife. On the other hand, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, alongside Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway next.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON