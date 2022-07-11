Kajol says mother Tanuja's reaction after watching Gupt was her 'highest accolade': 'She rarely likes my films'

Actor Kajol has spoken about the 'highest accolade' that she received from her mother-veteran actor Tanuja on her film Gupt: The Hidden Truth. In a new interview, Kajol talked about the 'shock value of the film', which recently completed 25 years of its release. Recalling the time of the film's release, Kajol said that ‘a big film would definitely be a hit' as there was no social media or other forms of entertainment then. (Also Read | Bobby Deol and Kajol celebrate 25 years of Gupt: The Hidden Truth with special screening)

Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997) is a thriller directed by Rajiv Rai. It features Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala, Kajol, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra and Priya Tendulkar. The movie also has Raj Babbar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in extended cameo.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Kajol said, "It was the shock value of the film, the character and the fact that nobody expected it to come. It was gutsy at that time to do it. It's the story and role that's what really got me to do it. I think he (Rajiv Rai) was a little nervous because he was not sure whether I would do the film. He sat for a two-hour narration and was sweating profusely. But by the end of it, both Tanisha (her sister) and I were like ‘I have to do this film’. There was no question about it, it was perfect for me." Kajol said her father-filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee was friends with Rajiv's father-producer Gulshan Rai.

Recalling her mother's reaction Kajol added, "I remember my mother (Tanuja) telling me, 'Oh my God, what a film!'. And that's the highest accolade that I can get because my mother rarely likes my films, she would like my performances but not films... It was also the time when there was nothing else (mediums). A big film would definitely be a hit as we didn't have social media and had no other form of entertainment, except cinema. So, for a film to do 25 weeks or a golden jubilee was much easier then. There is so much competition with a big screen today." Kajol called herself lucky as she did 'great films, worked with some fabulous directors, and had great music in films'.

Gupt followed Sahil (Bobby), accused of murdering his stepfather (Raj Babbar), breaking out of jail on a quest to prove his innocence with the help of his girlfriend Isha (Kajol) and Sheetal (Manisha Koirala), his friend. Kajol became the first female actor to win the Filmfare Award for best performance in a negative role for the film.

Kajol was last seen in her digital debut, Netflix film Tribhanga in 2021. She will be seen in the upcoming film Salaam Venky. The film which was earlier titled The Last Hurrah, is helmed by director Revathy.

