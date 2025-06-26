Kajol reflects on her parents Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee's separation: ‘I questioned it at that time but…’

Kajol talks about her parents' separation

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Kajol spoke about how her parents prioritised emotional stability and co-parenting. She explained that this clarity and consistency prevented her and her sister, Tanisha, from ever playing one parent against the other.

"I have to give kudos to them. My parents were very clear on one point that it does not matter if we are separated or not, but we will always be there together for you. The decisions we take for you will always be made together. We could not play them against one another. They were adults who behaved like mature people who would do the right things for their children"

When asked whether she understood what was happening at the time, Kajol responded with honesty and reflection. "I did. I questioned it at that time, but I understood it. As an adult today, I can take that call and understand how brave it was as well to take that decision on both their parts," Kajol said.

Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol is currently busy promoting her latest film, Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the mythological horror film will hit theatres on 27 June.

Kajol will also appear in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni—Queen of Queens, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.

In addition to Maharagni, Kajol stars in Karan Johar’s upcoming home production, Sarzameen, with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She’s also gearing up for the second season of her legal drama series, The Trial, continuing her streak of dynamic and diverse roles.