Kajol says actors take responsibility of being heroes ‘very very seriously: 'As if fate of industry rests on their…'

Actor Kajol has said that heroes have a responsibility on them 'to be something' adding they take that 'very very seriously'. In a new interview, Kajol also said that it appeared 'as if the fate of the entire industry rests on their super broad shoulders'. The actor also added that she has the freedom to 'choose and grow'. (Also Read | Kajol says Ajay Devgn cooks amazing khichdi for her)

Kajol also talked about the difference in film promotions done now and earlier. She said that earlier they would do 'two interviews, two photo-shoots and one premiere' and that was it. The actor added that now '100 other things have come up'.

Speaking with Indian Express, Kajol said, "I believe that heroes in fact have this responsibility on them to be something, to be heroes and that they take that responsibility very very seriously, it is as if the fate of the entire industry rests on their super broad shoulders. So yes, whereas I have that freedom to choose, I have the freedom to grow, and be something else. But I think right now, these contemporary heroes that you’re talking about, I think a lot rests on their shoulders and I think they all take their responsibility very very seriously.”

Talking about how a film is promoted now as compared to when she started her career, Kajol said, “Pehle hum do interviews, do photo sessions karke khatam kar dete the, wahi pe baat khatam ho jaati thi, and one premiere (we used to do two interviews, two photo-shoots and one premiere and that’s all there was to promoting the film). But now, it is about social media and 100 other things that have come up; it is events, it is about using the exposure that is there because of all different avenues of social media."

Fans will see Kajol next in Salaam Venky, helmed by Revathy. The film is based on the story of a mother who fights through every challenge her son faces and helps him live life to the fullest. In the film, Vishal Jethwa will play Venkatesh aka Venky, Kajol's son.

Apart from Kajol and Vishal, the film also features Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan will also be seen in a cameo role. Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is all set to release in cinemas on December 9.

