Kajol says Akshay Kumar boasted about cooking skills on Yeh Dillagi sets; Saroj Khan wanted to shoot her, Saif Ali Khan

Actor Kajol has taken a trip down memory lane as her film Yeh Dillagi clocked 29 years. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kajol shared an old picture with her co-stars in the film Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, all of them smiled as they posed together for the camera. (Also Read | Kajol rules Filmfare Awards red carpet in pantsuit and Ajay Devgn's watch) Kajol shared several fun and intense moments from Yeh Dillagi sets.

Sharing the photo, Kajol wrote, "So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and no cellphones! Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!!"

"Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting Hoton Pe Bas and Saroj ji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. Manish and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat..It’s not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time..." She also added the hashtag--29 years of Yeh Dillagi.

Yeh Dillagi (1994) is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Naresh Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Reema Lagoo, Saeed Jaffrey, and Deven Verma among others. Based on the 1954 American film Sabrina, the story revolves around two brothers (Saif and Akshay) who fall in love with their family driver's daughter (Kajol), a successful model.

Fans will see Kajol in an upcoming web series The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name. The original show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Akshay was recently seen in the comedy film Selfiee which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in the drama OMG-Oh my God 2 and in an upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha.

Saif Ali Khan will star with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in NTR 30, directed by Koratala Siva. He will be next seen in an upcoming film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

