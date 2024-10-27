Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kajol says her children Nysa and Yug do not understand her sense of humour: ‘My daughter got fed up’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Oct 27, 2024 07:58 PM IST

Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Shaikh were on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their film Do Patti.

Kajol is basking in the release of her latest film Do Patti. The actor was present in the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show with her Do Patti co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Shaikh. In the episode, Kajol revealed that her children Nysa and Yug struggle to understand her humour and do not connect with her Instagram posts. (Also read: Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: ‘I will not sit down and edit myself’)

Kajol with Nysa and Yug.
Kajol with Nysa and Yug.

What Kajol said

During the episode, Kajol revealed that she does not seek help from Nysa or Yug for her social media posts. She said, “I think I’ve accepted that my kids will never get my sense of humour. My daughter got fed up and told me, ‘I just don’t get it. I don’t understand what you’re putting up on Instagram.’ So, I said, ‘Okay, then I’ll put up whatever I want!’”

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh and Kriti went ahead and complimented Kajol on her posts, and said that her captions are witty.

More details

Kajol often posts pictures with her children on Instagram. On the occasion of Rakhi, Kajol had posted a cute picture of Nysa and Yug and wrote in the caption, “raksha करने वालों आज तुम्हारा दिन है. May all the protectors today understand that this is what makes u a man.. make the women around u feel safe enough to live without fear .. let’s teach our sons to be better.”

Kajol plays a police officer in Netflix’s Do Patti. The film received positive reviews upon release last week. It is available to stream on Netflix. She will explore the horror genre for the first time with Maa. She will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action-packed Maharagni—Queen of Queens, which marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after 27 years.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //