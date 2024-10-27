Kajol says her children Nysa and Yug do not understand her sense of humour: ‘My daughter got fed up’

Kajol is basking in the release of her latest film Do Patti. The actor was present in the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show with her Do Patti co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Shaikh. In the episode, Kajol revealed that her children Nysa and Yug struggle to understand her humour and do not connect with her Instagram posts. (Also read: Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: ‘I will not sit down and edit myself’) Kajol with Nysa and Yug.

What Kajol said

During the episode, Kajol revealed that she does not seek help from Nysa or Yug for her social media posts. She said, “I think I’ve accepted that my kids will never get my sense of humour. My daughter got fed up and told me, ‘I just don’t get it. I don’t understand what you’re putting up on Instagram.’ So, I said, ‘Okay, then I’ll put up whatever I want!’”

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh and Kriti went ahead and complimented Kajol on her posts, and said that her captions are witty.

More details

Kajol often posts pictures with her children on Instagram. On the occasion of Rakhi, Kajol had posted a cute picture of Nysa and Yug and wrote in the caption, “raksha करने वालों आज तुम्हारा दिन है. May all the protectors today understand that this is what makes u a man.. make the women around u feel safe enough to live without fear .. let’s teach our sons to be better.”

Kajol plays a police officer in Netflix’s Do Patti. The film received positive reviews upon release last week. It is available to stream on Netflix. She will explore the horror genre for the first time with Maa. She will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action-packed Maharagni—Queen of Queens, which marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after 27 years.