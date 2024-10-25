Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: ‘I will not sit down and edit myself’

Actor Kajol has been under the spotlight recently, with videos surfacing of her being rude to paparazzi. In fact, she was labelled as "rude" by social media users. The actor has now addressed the criticism in an interview with Zoom, saying she refuses to apologise for being herself. Also read: Kajol shuts down ‘silly question’ at Do Patti trailer launch: ‘Don’t be daft’ Kajol is seen in Netflix’s Do Patti.

Kajol hits back

Kajol said she wouldn't conform to the unrealistic expectation that celebrities must always present a polished image.

Discussing her recent behaviour with the paparazzi, Kajol said that she gets angry and has good and bad days, just like a regular human being. She mentioned how social media is often a curation to make someone appear flawless and perfect. The actor said, “I do get angry. I have bad days and good days—that’s me.”

Kajol even explained her view. She added, “I think that I cannot and will not sit down and edit myself time and again for somebody else’s idea of ‘she is a celebrity and she should not lose her temper’.”

In the past few days, several videos of Kajol getting angry in public have surfaced online. In one video, Kajol is seen scolding the paparazzi, and in one she is seen hitting back at a journalist, saying they should not ask silly questions.

Kajol was even seen scolding the paparazzi at her Durga Puja celebrations. In one video, she seems frustrated and is seen saying, “People are standing behind you for anjouli. Please move aside, please side ho jaiye, peeche ho jaiye. Anjouli dene ke liye logo ko aane dijiye”. She also scolded the paparazzi for coming close to the idol when they were wearing shoes.

On the work front

Kajol plays a police officer in Netflix’s Do Patti, a web film also starring Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Next, she has diverse projects lined up, from horror to action, drama, and mystery. She will explore the horror genre for the first time with Maa. She will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action-packed Maharagni—Queen of Queens, which marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after 27 years.