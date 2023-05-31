Kajol shares hilarious before and after pics of her night out: 'Expectation vs reality'

Kajol joked about her night out on social media as she shared photos for her fans showing the expectations versus reality. In one photo, she is all decked up for an event, while in another, she had tissues all around her off-shoulder gown before she took the perfect photographs. Fans commented on her post and said the actor looked beautiful no matter what. (Also read: 25 years of Dushman: Kajol calls it 'one of the scariest films I have ever said yes to')

Kajol posts before and after pics

Kajol shared her photos as a hilarious meme on Instagram.

She wrote on Instagram, "Expectation VS Reality (squinting face emoji)" The actor also added two photographs of herself. The first is a professional picture of Kajol in her velvet maroon off-shoulder gown. The second shows her looking off to the side as she stands with tissues all around her shoulders. The actor's caption perfectly matches the two photographs.

In the comments section, fans felt Kajol looked amazing in the outfit. One fan shared, "You are so beautiful just like before it's no different kajol (red heart emoji)." While another added, "Gorgeous in an awesome outfit."

25 years of Dushman

Earlier this week, Kajol posted about the crime thriller Dushman turning 25. She shared, "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."

She comes from a film family

The actor has been in the film industry since 1992 when she made her debut with Bekhudi alongside Kamal Sadanah. Her mother Tanuja and aunt Nutan are also actors, as is her grandmother Shobhana Samarth. Her father Shomu Mukherjee was a film director and producer. Her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji also joined the film industry as an actor.

Kajol's next project

Kajol was last seen in the family drama Salaam Venky directed by Revathy. She is about to make her digital debut later this year with the Disney+ Hotstar web series The Good Wife. It is the official Indian adaptation of the US show of the same name starring Julianna Margulies. Directed by Suparn Verma, The Good Wife also stars Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali and Alyy Khan.

