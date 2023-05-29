25 years of Dushman: Kajol calls it 'one of the scariest films I have ever said yes to'

Kajol recalled her film Dushman on its 25th anniversary. She played a double role in the thriller as twins Sonia and Naina Sehgal. In a Twitter post, the actor called Dushman 'one of the scariest films' she agreed to do and thanked the film's team for making her comfortable with an 'uncomfortable topic'. Besides Kajol, Dushman also starred Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana. (Also read: Kajol recalls wearing salwar kameez on frozen lake in Fanaa, says Aamir Khan’s face didn't have 'natural pain' like her) The 1998 film Dushman, starring Kajol, was directed by Tanuja Chandra.

25 years of Dushman

The actor took to social media to post about the film as it completed 25 years of release. She posted, "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm." She also shared a video with some of the scenes from the film.

Fans commenting on her post called the film one of their favourites. One fan said, "this one was really one of great performance with @ranaashutosh10 and respite of music was balancing the terror . memorable one - one and only @itsKajolD." Another added, "Her best performance in overall career."

What is the film about?

Dushman was produced by Pooja Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. It was the directorial debut of Tanuja Chandra and was a remake of the Hollywood film Eye For An Eye. Kajol played sisters Sonia and Naina with contrasting personalities. After the more outgoing sister Sonia is murdered by a serial offender Gokul (Ashutosh), the more introverted Naina decides to take revenge on him for Sonia's death. She takes the help of a blind military veteran (Sanjay Dutt) in her mission.

Dushman at the Filmfare Awards

Kajol was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress at the 44th edition in 1999, but eventually won for her performance in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) instead. Ashutosh Rana won the award for Best Villain.

The actor was last seen in the film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy. She will be making her OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar The Good Wife later this year.

