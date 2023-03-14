Kajol shares video to show how to ‘sleep comfortably without banging your head’ on long car rides

Kajol never fails to spread some humour with her hilarious posts on Instagram. On Tuesday, the actor shared a video from her long drive and claimed that she mastered the art of sleeping well in a car. The actor said it comes with a risk of banging one's head repeatedly but she knows how to sleep safely. Also read: Kajol has a hilarious reply for those who wonder how she became 'so fair'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “CAUTION. Please do NOT try this without supervision.. It takes years of experience to sleep comfortably on long drives without banging your head at least 25 times on something or the other. It is an art! #IAmSerious #JustTryItAndSee.”

Her fans also reacted to the post in a similar style. A fan wrote, “Udh jao ice-cream ki shop aagai (wake up, the ice-cream shop is here).” Another wrote, “Banging things is fine, but mam how to look this fine while sleeping??? @kajol” One more said, “Don't forget to mention seat belt". A person also called her a “sleeping beauty”.

Kajol had once shared a picture of her sitting and having food. She captioned it, “Did you just say ‘I have a good apetite’. Well when I am hungry I can eat you too. Is it news to you?"

Last month, Kajol had shared a picture of herself wearing a full face mask. She had captioned it, “To all those who ask me how I became so fair #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.” Many are of the belief that the actor underwent some whitening surgery which makes her look fairer than she was in her yesteryears. Giving the actual reason behind it, she had said in an interview to Pinkvilla in 2014, “I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun. For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned. It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay at home surgery”.

Kajol was recently seen in Revathy's film Salaam Venky. She is currently working on a web series, The Good Wife and few films.