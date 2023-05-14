Kajol thanks mom Tanuja on Mother's Day for 'braving societal norms, fighting to bring her up'; hugs her in sweet pic

On Mother's Day, actor Kajol thanked mother-veteran actor Tanuja for braving societal norms and ‘fighting’ to bring her up. She also posted a black-and-white closeup photo with Tanuja. In the photo, Kajol rested her face next to Tanuja's as they hugged each other. Both of them closed their eyes. (Also Read | When Kajol revealed how Tanuja told her about separation with Shomu Mukherjee) Kajol thanked her mom Tanuja on Mother's Day.

In the picture, Kajol wore a printed shirt and kept her sunglasses on her head. She also tagged her sister Tanishaa Mukerji in the post. Kajol captioned the post, "Moms are moms forever and ever. It’s a never-ending job and the only thank you you get is that your children will need you forever! Not for important life-changing details but just to love us the way you do."

She also added, "Because that is something you will never find anywhere or in anyone else... Thank you for loving me enough to brave society and all its norms and fighting to bring me up the way you did. You made me in every way possible…" Kajol also added the hashtag – Happy Mothers Day and also ended the post with a black heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Renuka Shahane added a few red heart emojis.

Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a post and dedicated it to Tanuja. In the video collage, the veteran actor smiled and posed with the flowers in her garden. Tanuja wore a blue outfit and pearl necklace as she gave different poses. Tanishaa also added the song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli as the background music. She captioned the post, "Happy Mother’s Day my amazing light! #tanuja."

Fans will see Kajol in the upcoming web series The Good Wife. The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The show also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chadha, Aamir Ali, and Suchitra Pillai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON