Kajol thinks she looks like daughter Nysa Devgan in this AI-generated image, Twitter user says she resembles Tabu more

Celebrities are no stranger to artificial intelligence (AI). Everyone from Bruce Willis, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Emma Watson and Keanu Reeves to Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have featured in images created with the help of AI. Now, actor Kajol has joined the AI trend taking over social media. On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter and Instagram to share an AI-processed photo of herself, and also revealed whom she looks like in the image. Also read: Kajol says daughter Nysa Devgan was stopped on Singapore bus for autograph

Sharing the photo of herself, Kajol wrote, "AI and me… any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who’s tagged). There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis…" Kajol tagged her and actor-husband Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan in her post. Many took to the comments section of her Instagram post, and agreed with her. Some on Twitter also chimed in, and said which actor Kajol actually looked like. One Twitter user wrote, "Tabu." Another said, “You look like Kajol only.”

Kajol had shared the original image, without the AI inputs, earlier this month. She had written in her Instagram caption, "Warning: This selfie may cause excessive double-tapping... including mine (by mistake of course)."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in February 1999. The couple has two children. Daughter Nysa was born in 2003, and son Yug was born in 2010. In March, Kajol was joined by Nysa at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. Kajol was in a white outfit, while Nysa wore a silver gown. Kajol had also shared their photos from the event. Nysa, who has studied in Singapore, is often spotted at parties in Mumbai – from star-studded Diwali celebrations to late night bashes with friends, including Orhan Awatramani, and Khushi Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol was asked how she feels about the popularity that her daughter has earned. The actor had then said, “I feel proud of her (Nysa), of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

